 
entertainment
Monday Jan 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Hilaria Baldwin requests fans to ‘drown out negativity’ in 2022

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 03, 2022

Hilaria Baldwin requests fans to ‘drown out negativity’ in 2022
Hilaria Baldwin requests fans to ‘drown out negativity’ in 2022

Hilaria Baldwin recently turned to social media and request fans to “tone down” on the negativity for Alec Baldwin’s sake for the New Year.

She penned the note on Instagram with a photo that included a candid snap of her entire family as well as a caption that read, “Apparently 2022 is going to be flawless. We have dealt with so much awfulness lately, so it must be about time, right?"

"I planned a whole post & year dedicated to the best year ever. Then I got scared-what if more horrible things happen & I can’t make it all good for everyone? Then I realized that this thinking is the problem.”

“Life is naturally flawed. Its beautiful & tragic, happy & sad. There is no magical: it’s just gonna be good. Because we know when it inevitably isn’t, so many of give up and throw in the towel. It’s about HOW we ride the ups and downs of life’s waves that will partly determine our quality of life. How we take care of ourselves, how we take care of each other. Which leaves me to this conclusion: dedicate this year to kindness.”

“Kindness nurtures others and the world we inhabit and leave to our children. Kind also just feels good. This isn’t Darwinism, the kindness well is never empty-IF we continue to fill it with our will, action and determination. We have been talking a lot about bullying, particularly online.”

“So join me & be a care bear. Taking action is the only way to tip the scale back into a positive place. We have to add more of the kind ingredient to drown out negativity.”

Before concluding she also added, “Silence will make us weak & give more space to the very few who want to spread negativity. Let’s be vocal for us now, our future, & the environment we leave our children. We got this #kindwarriors2022”.


More From Entertainment:

Halsey shares adorable video collage of son Ender: ‘A full year of you’

Halsey shares adorable video collage of son Ender: ‘A full year of you’
Kim Kardashian welcomes New Year with her stunning selfie

Kim Kardashian welcomes New Year with her stunning selfie
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' continues box office domination

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' continues box office domination
Daniel Radcliffe weighs in on the ‘peak hormone’ antics in Hogwarts

Daniel Radcliffe weighs in on the ‘peak hormone’ antics in Hogwarts
Victoria Beckham shares loved up snap with hubby David Beckham from a beach

Victoria Beckham shares loved up snap with hubby David Beckham from a beach
Politicians address ‘offensive’ nature of ‘Emily in Paris’ portrayal of Ukrainians

Politicians address ‘offensive’ nature of ‘Emily in Paris’ portrayal of Ukrainians
Christina Aguilera reminisces over ‘incredible 2021’ in celebratory tribute

Christina Aguilera reminisces over ‘incredible 2021’ in celebratory tribute
'Loved being with you during the craziest year': Reese Witherspoon tells Jennifer Aniston

'Loved being with you during the craziest year': Reese Witherspoon tells Jennifer Aniston

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton mark 2021 milestones with candid video collage

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton mark 2021 milestones with candid video collage
Anna Kendrick takes interne by storm with her New Year post

Anna Kendrick takes interne by storm with her New Year post
John Mulaney, Olivia Munn’s baby boy leaves duo feeling ‘closer than ever’

John Mulaney, Olivia Munn’s baby boy leaves duo feeling ‘closer than ever’
Meghan King announces to end marriage with Joe Biden’s nephew

Meghan King announces to end marriage with Joe Biden’s nephew

Latest

view all