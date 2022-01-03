BTS member Suga recovers from COVID-19

Suga (aka Min Yoongi) from BTS has fully recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive on December 24

BTS member Suga (aka Min Yoongi) has fully recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus on December 24, a statement from the band’s agency Big Hit Music confirmed on Monday.

In an official statement from Big Hit, shared with Soompi, the agency said, “We would like to inform you that BTS member SUGA has made a full recovery from COVID-19, and his quarantine has concluded as of today (January 3) at noon.”

“Suga, who had been receiving treatment from home for the past 10 days from Friday, December 24, is now able to return to his daily activities,” the statement further added.

According to Big Hit, Suga “did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recuperating while resting at home.”

The agency also thanked BTS fans from around the globe who were concerned for Suga’s health as well as those in the “medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19.”

Three members of K-pop sensation BTS, including Suga, RM and Jin, had tested positive for Covid-19 since returning from the US last month, where they held their first in-person concerts since the pandemic began.