Monday Jan 03 2022
Mahira Khan starrer 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' set to release on Eid-ul-Azha this year

Monday Jan 03, 2022

Wait is over for Mahira Khan’s fans as her new film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is all set to hit the theaters on Eid-ul-Azha this year, announced the filmmaker on Saturday. 

The trailer of the movie has already been released in October 2020 and has since piqued the interest of viewers.

In its recent post on Twitter, Filmwala Pictures announced the release date of the film and dubbed it as “Naye saal ka pehla tohfa [The first gift of the new year].”

Earlier, the Superstar actor also took to her Instagram and shared a poster of the film featuring her alongside Fahad Mustafa.

Mahira wrote in the caption, “Looooot ke jaaaayein ge… tayyaaar hojaaein”.

For the unversed, Quaid e Azam Zindabad is directed by Nabeel Qureshi. The film is written by Fizza Ali Meerza. The cast includes actors; Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa, and Asad Ali Palijo

