Monday Jan 03 2022
BTS member Suga reacts to recovering from COVID-19: Read

Monday Jan 03, 2022

BTS member Suga reacts to recovering from COVID-19: Read

South-Korean singer Suga, member of the mega-hit septet BTS, on Monday reacted to news of him finally recovering from COVID-19 and being released from quarantine.

Early on Monday, BTS’ agency Big Hit Music confirmed in an official statement that Suga, aka Min Yoongi, had tested negative for the coronavirus.

The statement also said that Suga’s quarantine had ended as of Monday noon, and that he will be “returning to his daily activities’ soon.

Soon after, Suga himself took to South-Korean platform Weverse to react to the happy news, writing excitedly, "Released from quarantine!” He also added a smiling face emoji to the message to express his happiness.

Fans were equally elated, with one writing, “Please always be safe,” while another said, “Welcome back my love!”

Three members of K-pop sensation BTS, including Suga, RM and Jin, had tested positive for Covid-19 since returning from the US last month, where they held their first in-person concerts since the pandemic began. 

