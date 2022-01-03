JI challenges Sindh, local govt act in High Court

Large number of participants from all over the city have gathered to join JI's protest at Sindh Assembly to reject Local Govt Bill Act 2021. — Twitter/@KarachiJamaat

JI chief terms the Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2021 “illegal and in violation of Article 140A of the Constitution".

The bill was passed in the Sindh Assembly on December 2021 in a chaotic session.

Naeem-ur-Rehman requests court to stop Sindh govt from implementing the new bill.

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has challenged the Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the High Court which was passed in the Sindh Assembly last month in a chaotic session that saw loud chants by a fervently protesting Opposition.



Challenging the bill, JI Amir from Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that the bill — which was passed on December 11, 2021 — was “illegal and in violation of Article 140A of the Constitution.”

The petition contends that "despite majority votes, legislation contrary to the Constitution cannot be enacted."

Rehman has requested the court to stop the Sindh government from implementing the new Local Government Bill.



It is pertinent to mention here that JI has been holding a sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly for the last four days against the local government system where a large of participants, including children and elders, are also present.

