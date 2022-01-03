'Your prime minister is your brand': PM Imran tells party spokespersons

 
Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday told PTI spokespersons that their prime minister was "their brand", as he advised them to not let the Opposition dominate the political milieu, according to sources.

"Your leader is not like those of the Opposition [...] the Opposition defends its dacoit, thief, and corrupt leaders," the prime minister said during his address to the party spokespersons.

The prime minister, according to sources, asked the party spokespersons to inform the masses that there would be "a decline in inflation" during the next month, as he expressed satisfaction over the economic team's performance.

PM Imran Khan told Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin that "you say that the economic conditions are better, but the Opposition constantly criticises the government".

"Do not allow the Opposition to influence you [...] inform the masses about the economic conditions. We will reveal the statistics before the nation soon," he said. 

