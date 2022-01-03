 
Willow Smith explains ‘what it took’ to become successful

Lyricist and songwriter Willow Smith highlights everything it took for her to finally become successful.

Smith weighed in on it all while interviewing with The Independent where she started off by admitting, "I didn’t realise what success would really take. I didn’t realise it was hard work.”

“Now, because I’m older and know how I want to live my life, I’m more organised in my mind … because this industry is not a fluffy place. You need to have some wits about ya, some strength in the spine!"

"Even my own parents tell me it’s hard for them to understand my issues because my childhood was so different. I used to get upset, like, ‘Why doesn’t anybody care about my feelings!’”

"But I grew up and realised, the world is such a [expletive] place and people are in pain, and the fact I get to have these resources and this kind of life is an astronomical blessing.”

"The only thing that makes it worth it is if I give something back that’s of value, whether that’s revolution or catharsis … it needs to have meaning."

Before concluding though she added, "I’ve always said what I wanted to say and not cared, even when people thought it was stupid. More black girls need to give no [expletive]. Be confident. Be loud. Say what you wanna say."

