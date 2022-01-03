Karachi University announces admission list of open merit morning programme 2022

— APP/File

University of Karachi uploads admission list of open merit morning (BS 1st and 3rd year) program 2022.

Fees would be collected from January 04 to 10, 2021, says in-charge directorate of admissions.

As per government’s instruction regarding COVID-19, two days are allocated to every candidate for fee submission.

KARACHI: The University of Karachi has uploaded the admission list of the open merit Morning (BS 1st and 3rd year) Programme 2022 on the varsity’s official web portal (www.uokadmission.edu.pk), the in-charge Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar said on Monday.

She asked the successful candidates to check their form numbers on the web portal and directed them to download and fill their enrollment form and fee voucher from the online admission portal, adding that students should submit the coloured printout of their enrollment form.

The candidates are directed to visit the KU Gymnasium Hall with an original marks sheet of their past exams and character certificate, a copy of computerised national identity card, a copy of matriculation and intermediate certificate or mark sheet, original migration certificate/equivalence certificate (where applicable), and a scanned copy of the paid admission fee voucher should also be attached on the web portal.

"The fees would be collected from January 04 to 10, 2021," she said.

As per the government’s instruction regarding the COVID-19, two days are allocated to every candidate for fee submission and those dates are also mentioned on the candidate’s fee voucher.

She added that candidates are directed to submit their fee within the allocated days and the admission fee would only be deposited at the Bank-Alfalah KU Campus Branch Counter at Gymnasium Hall.

She further mentioned that no other bank or branch has been authorised to collect the form and fees from the candidates.

Dr Saima said that the candidates have to visit the admission committee counter at KU Gymnasium Hall to verify the documents, after which students would be able to submit their cash fees and enrollment form.

All students and their parents are directed to observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs) announced by the governments for coronavirus.