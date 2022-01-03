AGP meets law officers to discuss Shabaz's affidavit in Nawaz case

Attorney General Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan. — Twitter/File

AGP meets law officers at LHC to discuss matter.

AGP also discusses other cases under Centre's jurisdiction.

Meeting comes a day after Chaudhry warned Shahbaz of legal action.

Attorney General Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan met federal law officers at the Lahore High Court, where PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif's affidavit in former Premier Nawaz Sharif’s case was discussed, Geo News reported Monday.

The attorney general also discussed other cases pending under the jurisdiction of the federal government, sources told Geo News.

According to the sources, AGP Jawed instructed federal law officers to appear in courts, prepare strong arguments, and complete pending cases expeditiously.

It is pertinent to mention that Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had confirmed a day earlier that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the AGP to ensure PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is brought back to the country.

Chaudhry, in a press conference, said either Shahbaz should ask Nawaz to return to Pakistan or legal action would be taken against him for providing a "fake affidavit in this regard".



A timeline of Nawaz Sharif's case