Monday Jan 03 2022
AGP meets law officers to discuss Shabaz's affidavit in Nawaz case

Monday Jan 03, 2022

Attorney General Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan. — Twitter/File
  • AGP meets law officers at LHC to discuss matter.
  • AGP also discusses other cases under Centre's jurisdiction.
  • Meeting comes a day after Chaudhry warned Shahbaz of legal action.

Attorney General Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan met federal law officers at the Lahore High Court, where PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif's affidavit in former Premier Nawaz Sharif’s case was discussed, Geo News reported Monday.

The attorney general also discussed other cases pending under the jurisdiction of the federal government, sources told Geo News.

According to the sources, AGP Jawed instructed federal law officers to appear in courts, prepare strong arguments, and complete pending cases expeditiously.

It is pertinent to mention that Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had confirmed a day earlier that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the AGP to ensure PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is brought back to the country.

Chaudhry, in a press conference, said either Shahbaz should ask Nawaz to return to Pakistan or legal action would be taken against him for providing a "fake affidavit in this regard".

A timeline of Nawaz Sharif's case

  • On October 25, 2019: Nawaz Sharif was granted bail on medical grounds in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.
  • On October 26, 2019: Nawaz Sharif was granted interim bail on humanitarian grounds in the Al-Azizia reference.
  • On October 26, 2019: Nawaz Sharif suffered a mild heart attack, Punjab Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid confirmed the development.
  • On October 29, 2019: Nawaz Sharif's sentence was suspended for two months on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia reference.
  • He was discharged from Nawaz Sharif Services Hospital and was shifted to Jati Umra.
  • On November 8, 2019: Shahbaz Sharif requested the Interior Ministry to remove Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List (ECL).
  • On November 12, 2019: the federal cabinet gave Nawaz Sharif conditional permission to leave the country.
  • On November 14, 2019: the PML-N challenged the condition of indemnity bond in the Lahore High Court.
  • On November 16, 2019: the Lahore High Court allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment.
  • On November 19, 2019: Nawaz Sharif left for London for his treatment.

Pakistan reports over 52,000 dengue cases in 2021

FIA arrests fraudulent aamil for blackmailing woman

Karachi University announces admission list of open merit morning programme 2022

Justice Ayesha’s appointment to SC: PBC to observe strike on January 6

Fazlur Rehman leading national politics is unfortunate: Fawad Chaudhry

'Your prime minister is your brand': PM Imran tells party spokespersons

Saeed Ghani wonders 'what drugs' PTI leaders consume before issuing statements

'Miscreants' seeking to exploit Pak-Afghan border issue: FM Qureshi

Karachi: Police arrest woman for allegedly killing husband

JI challenges Sindh, local govt act in High Court

More than 300 confirmed cases of Omicron in Pakistan

'State of lawlessness': Reham Khan claims her car was shot at and stopped at gunpoint

