Tell people there is no inflation: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2021. — Reuters/File

PM Imran Khan chairs meeting of govt spokespersons to discuss national economy and devise media strategy.

PM expresses satisfaction over economic team's performance.

Directs spokespersons to make statistics of economy public.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday asked the PTI spokespersons to inform the masses that there is no inflation in the country, as he expressed satisfaction over the economic team's performance and falling prices of several key commodities, The News reported.

"We had inherited a ruined economy," the premier said while chairing a meeting of the government and party spokespersons to discuss the national economy and government media strategy to counter the Opposition's narrative.

While briefing on inflation and economic situation, Federal Minister on Finance Shaukat Tareen said the inflation dropped in December as compared to the month of November. He said that it is likely to reduce further in the next month.

The minister informed the meeting that the global commodity prices were declining.

The prime minister, while addressing Tareen said that "you say the economic conditions are better while the opposition criticises the government."

Asserting that the state of the economy was better, PM Imran Khan directed that the statistics of the economy should be made public. He asked the party officials to tell the people that there is no inflation, Opposition tells lies.

"We had got a ruined economy which has considerably improved [in the PTI rule], let the opposition not exploit the situation in any way and tell the people the facts and present a factual picture before them," he said.

PM Imran Khan told the PTI spokespersons that their prime minister was "their brand", as he advised them to not let the Opposition dominate the political milieu.

"Your leader is not like those of the Opposition [...] the Opposition defends its dacoit, thief, and corrupt leaders."