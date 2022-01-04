 
Kartik Aaryan reveals having 'no fears' of negative publicity anymore

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood but his career has not always been smooth as he felt ‘bad’ facing many of controversies.

The Love Aaj Kal 2 actor got candid to share that he ‘used to feel bad earlier.’

During his conversation with Bolywood Hungama, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star said, “I had to face my family, maybe they will start doubting, maybe they will get worried or maybe they won't share their stress with me, I used to feel all of this.”

“But now there are so many stories (about me) that I have no fear anymore. In fact, now, I laugh over it, it motivates me,” he added.

Aaryan also talked about dealing with negative comment. He said, “These small things give me joy. My work will always speak for me. I do not care what happens in front of me. As I said, I only get motivated to do better with all this.”

