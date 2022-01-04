Arjun Kapoor shares about his bond with Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

B-Town actor Arjun Kapoor has recently shed light on his equation with his sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

The actor got brutally honest about his relationship during his interview with Masala.com.



While speaking to the media outlet, the Half Girl Friend actor said that there is always mutual respect from both ends but he avoids interfering much in their lives.

The 2 States actor further expressed that he does not believe in fake relationships and pretending that everything is perfect in our family.

Meanwhile, he was asked about his rapport with Janhvi and Khushi to which he replied,

“The good part is that they respect me and I respect them. I do tend to bully in the sense that I do tend to troll them from time to time because I have a snarky sense of humour and I do tend to crack a few extra jokes.”

While talking about giving advice to sisters, Arjun said, “About advice, we don’t live together now so we’re not discussing everything on a day-to-day basis. I hate creating this fake perception that we have are one happy family living under the roof and discussing everything.

"We have discussed many things, and we continue to do that. I don’t interfere. But yes, if one of them comes to me to talk about something, I’m always there to give my two cents on my experience,” he added.