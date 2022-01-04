 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Katie Price reveals her wedding plans while sharing new details about ‘traumatic’ drink-driving arrest

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 04, 2022

Katie Price reveals her wedding plans while sharing new details about ‘traumatic’ drink-driving arrest

Former glamour model Katie Price has revealed shocking details about her drink-driving arrest in her first TV appearance since she was sentenced.

The TV star was given a 16-week suspended sentence and a two-year driving ban after she crashed her car near Partridge Green in September.

Price, during her appearance on Good Morning Britain, revealed how she felt ‘ashamed’ after the crash. 

The former model, sitting alongside her son Harvey, explained that the incident was really traumatic for her and family. 'I feel ashamed about it all. People shouldn’t judge people, there’s always a reason for things.'

She continued, ‘It’s been traumatic after, so I’m not ready to talk about it yet. But what I will say is that I went to the Priory and I’ve made the decision finally to see a therapist every week, forever, to deal with the traumatic events that led me to getting into that car.'

While she didn’t explain what led to her getting in the car, Price did say that she ‘will come on to talk’ when she’s ready.

Because of a legal loophole, Price received a suspended sentence with a requirement to attend a £6,800-a-week rehab centre. 

Katie Price appeared to be  optimistic for the new year and said that 2022 would be a ‘year of no more dramas’, and revealed that she’s taking part in Dry January, which involves staying sober for a month.

She said: 'I am not a big drinker anyway’. 2022 is my year, 22 is my lucky number. My birthday. The main box on Deal or No Deal. This has to be my year of no dramas. Babies, marriage, this year I want it all. I’ve definitely found the one in Carl [Woods, her fiancé] and we will get married.'

Katie Price revealed: "[The marriage] will be in England, because of the family, my mum is terminally ill and can’t travel. So I’d never get married unless my mum was there."

More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran says 'South Park' ridiculed ginger heads: 'ruined my life'

Ed Sheeran says 'South Park' ridiculed ginger heads: 'ruined my life'
Lily Collins poses next to a graffitied poster of ‘Emily in Paris’ in New York

Lily Collins poses next to a graffitied poster of ‘Emily in Paris’ in New York
Adele achieves new milestone as her 30 becomes UK’s Biggest-Selling Album of 2021

Adele achieves new milestone as her 30 becomes UK’s Biggest-Selling Album of 2021
Singer Jessie J says she got COVID-19 after recent Los Angeles concert

Singer Jessie J says she got COVID-19 after recent Los Angeles concert

Leonardo DiCaprio loses bid to unnamed art collector: 'ducked out at $500,000'

Leonardo DiCaprio loses bid to unnamed art collector: 'ducked out at $500,000'
Grammy Awards to be postponed again this year due to Omicron?

Grammy Awards to be postponed again this year due to Omicron?
Prince William, Kate Middleton have 'secret windows' to keep eye on tourists

Prince William, Kate Middleton have 'secret windows' to keep eye on tourists
Prince William 'frustrated' over slow Afghan refugee evacuation

Prince William 'frustrated' over slow Afghan refugee evacuation

Prince Andrew D-Day: What time will judge announce his decision today?

Prince Andrew D-Day: What time will judge announce his decision today?
Keanu Reeves to team up with Leo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese for his first-ever series

Keanu Reeves to team up with Leo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese for his first-ever series

Ryan Reynolds raises £10,000 for a footballer after his baby's tragic death

Ryan Reynolds raises £10,000 for a footballer after his baby's tragic death
Britney Spears’ sister slams online troll for wishing rape on her daughter

Britney Spears’ sister slams online troll for wishing rape on her daughter

Latest

view all