Katie Price reveals her wedding plans while sharing new details about ‘traumatic’ drink-driving arrest

Former glamour model Katie Price has revealed shocking details about her drink-driving arrest in her first TV appearance since she was sentenced.



The TV star was given a 16-week suspended sentence and a two-year driving ban after she crashed her car near Partridge Green in September.

Price, during her appearance on Good Morning Britain, revealed how she felt ‘ashamed’ after the crash.

The former model, sitting alongside her son Harvey, explained that the incident was really traumatic for her and family. 'I feel ashamed about it all. People shouldn’t judge people, there’s always a reason for things.'

She continued, ‘It’s been traumatic after, so I’m not ready to talk about it yet. But what I will say is that I went to the Priory and I’ve made the decision finally to see a therapist every week, forever, to deal with the traumatic events that led me to getting into that car.'

While she didn’t explain what led to her getting in the car, Price did say that she ‘will come on to talk’ when she’s ready.

Because of a legal loophole, Price received a suspended sentence with a requirement to attend a £6,800-a-week rehab centre.

Katie Price appeared to be optimistic for the new year and said that 2022 would be a ‘year of no more dramas’, and revealed that she’s taking part in Dry January, which involves staying sober for a month.

She said: 'I am not a big drinker anyway’. 2022 is my year, 22 is my lucky number. My birthday. The main box on Deal or No Deal. This has to be my year of no dramas. Babies, marriage, this year I want it all. I’ve definitely found the one in Carl [Woods, her fiancé] and we will get married.'

Katie Price revealed: "[The marriage] will be in England, because of the family, my mum is terminally ill and can’t travel. So I’d never get married unless my mum was there."