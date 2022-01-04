 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 04 2022
Farhan Akhtar to tie the knot with Shibani Dandekar in March 2022?

Tuesday Jan 04, 2022

According to a BollywoodLife scoop, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to get married!
Grapevine has it that Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend of almost four years, Shibani Dandekar, are planning to tie the knot later this year!

According to an exclusive BollywoodLife scoop, the couple is all set to take the next big step in their relationship in March 2022 with the wedding being planned to take place in Mumbai.

An inside source close to the couple told the outlet, “Farhan and Shibani were planning a lavish wedding in Mumbai on March 2022. However, now they will keep it low-key as the COVID cases have been rising once again.”

“Farhan and Shibani are living together and they don't want to delay their wedding amid the pandemic, and so, they thought to keep it an intimate affair,” added the insider.

That’s not all! According to the buzzing bee, the couple have even booked a 5-star hotel for their nuptials and have “almost finalised everything”, down to their outfits!

“Shibani and Farhan, too, have chosen Sabyasachi outfits for their big day and will keep it minimal with pastel colours,” shared the same source. 

