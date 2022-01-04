Areeba Habib’s pastel daytime reception look serves major goals!

Areeba Habib wrapped up her wedding festivities on Tuesday, January 4, with a daytime reception

Areeba Habib tied the knot with Saadain Sheikh on December 31, and after a star-studded ‘shendi’ event on January 2, the actress wrapped up her wedding festivities on Tuesday, January 4, with a daytime reception.

The blushing bride chose to go a more contemporary way on her reception with a stunning pastel pink Hussain Rehar ensemble after opting for a more traditional red look from Rehar on her nikkah.

Photo: Instagram/mahasphotographyofficial Photo: Instagram/mahasphotographyofficial Photo: Instagram/mahasphotographyofficial

The Koi Chand Rakh actress’ hair were kept loose to frame her face, with just the right amount of baby's-breath adding a more whimsical look to her style.

Even Karachi’s rainy weather couldn’t dampen Areeba’s happiness as she beamed from ear to ear in pictures that are already doing the rounds on social media.

While the bride chose a pastel look, the groom Saadain opted for a classic blue suit for the occasion and needless to say, the newly-weds looked as blissful as ever together.

In attendance was fellow actor Nimra Khan, who wore a powder-blue Faiza Saqlain dress at the event.

Here’s wishing Areeba and Saadain a happily ever after!