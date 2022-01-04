 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Areeba Habib’s pastel daytime reception look serves major goals!

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 04, 2022

Areeba Habib wrapped up her wedding festivities on Tuesday, January 4, with a daytime reception
Areeba Habib wrapped up her wedding festivities on Tuesday, January 4, with a daytime reception

Areeba Habib tied the knot with Saadain Sheikh on December 31, and after a star-studded ‘shendi’ event on January 2, the actress wrapped up her wedding festivities on Tuesday, January 4, with a daytime reception.

The blushing bride chose to go a more contemporary way on her reception with a stunning pastel pink Hussain Rehar ensemble after opting for a more traditional red look from Rehar on her nikkah.

Photo: Instagram/mahasphotographyofficial
Photo: Instagram/mahasphotographyofficial
Photo: Instagram/mahasphotographyofficial
Photo: Instagram/mahasphotographyofficial
Photo: Instagram/mahasphotographyofficial
Photo: Instagram/mahasphotographyofficial

The Koi Chand Rakh actress’ hair were kept loose to frame her face, with just the right amount of baby's-breath adding a more whimsical look to her style.

Even Karachi’s rainy weather couldn’t dampen Areeba’s happiness as she beamed from ear to ear in pictures that are already doing the rounds on social media.

While the bride chose a pastel look, the groom Saadain opted for a classic blue suit for the occasion and needless to say, the newly-weds looked as blissful as ever together.

Photo: Instagram/mahasphotographyofficial
Photo: Instagram/mahasphotographyofficial
Photo: Instagram/mahasphotographyofficial
Photo: Instagram/mahasphotographyofficial
Photo: Instagram/mahasphotographyofficial
Photo: Instagram/mahasphotographyofficial

In attendance was fellow actor Nimra Khan, who wore a powder-blue Faiza Saqlain dress at the event.

Here’s wishing Areeba and Saadain a happily ever after! 

More From Showbiz:

Farhan Akhtar to tie the knot with Shibani Dandekar in March 2022?

Farhan Akhtar to tie the knot with Shibani Dandekar in March 2022?
Akshay Kumar’s 'Prithviraj' release postponed due to Omicron outbreak

Akshay Kumar’s 'Prithviraj' release postponed due to Omicron outbreak
Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother suffers stroke, hospitalised

Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother suffers stroke, hospitalised

Arjun Kapoor breaks silence about his equation Jhanhvi and Khushi Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor breaks silence about his equation Jhanhvi and Khushi Kapoor
Hadiqa Kiani’s latest single ‘Humsafar’ from new album ‘Vasl’ is out now!

Hadiqa Kiani’s latest single ‘Humsafar’ from new album ‘Vasl’ is out now!
Rajkummar Rao makes guests groove on ‘Maeri’ at his reception, Patralekhaa cheers

Rajkummar Rao makes guests groove on ‘Maeri’ at his reception, Patralekhaa cheers
Kartik Aaryan reveals having ‘no fears’ of negative publicity anymore

Kartik Aaryan reveals having ‘no fears’ of negative publicity anymore
Katrina Kaif dubbed 'best bhabhi' after she reacts to Sunny Kaushal's photo

Katrina Kaif dubbed 'best bhabhi' after she reacts to Sunny Kaushal's photo
Sunny Leone details her difficult surrogacy: 'wasn’t going as planned'

Sunny Leone details her difficult surrogacy: 'wasn’t going as planned'
Aima Baig almost catches fire during 'Item Number' performance: Watch

Aima Baig almost catches fire during 'Item Number' performance: Watch
Harnaaz Sandhu in New York, kicks off her Miss Universe journey

Harnaaz Sandhu in New York, kicks off her Miss Universe journey
Asim Azhar explains lashing out mid concert: 'Him & his friends were drinking'

Asim Azhar explains lashing out mid concert: 'Him & his friends were drinking'

Latest

view all