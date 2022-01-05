 
Catalog of late rocker David Bowie sold to Warner Music

Catalog of late rocker David Bowie sold to Warner Music

Warner Music Group's publishing unit has bought late British rock star David Bowie's entire catalog spanning six decades, including hits such as "Heroes" and "Let's Dance."

Bowie, who pushed the boundaries of music and his own sanity to produce some of the most innovative songs of his generation, died in 2016 aged 69.

The deal between Bowie's estate and Warner Music includes songs from the 26 studio albums released during his lifetime, as well as the posthumous studio album release "Toy".

Warner Music did not disclose the financial terms of the deal in its announcement on Monday, but a person familiar with the matter said the purchase was worth about $250 million.

Bowie's estate had in September signed a deal that gave Warner Music global rights to the artist's catalog from 1968 through 2016.

Bowie shot to fame in Britain in 1969 with "Space Oddity," whose words he said were inspired by watching Stanley Kubrick’s film "2001: A Space Odyssey" while stoned.

