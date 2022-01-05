Saba Qamar hilariously rejects online proposal after Azeem Khan breakup

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022
Saba Qamar is reacting to an online proposal with her iconic wit!
The actor was recently hilariously dodged a wedding proposal from a fan wishing to marry her at 50.
"I want to marry Saba Qamar at 50, But no connections in industry. I am serious not joking brother," wrote a fan on influencer Rafay Mahdood's Instagram Stories.
Responding to the fan's confession, Saba took a jibe at her previous online relationship and breakup with Azeem Khan.
"Kya hai na ke yeh word 'Qubool Hai' mujhay suit nahien karta ( Actually the words 'I do' do not suit me)," wrote Saba.
Take a look: