 
Showbiz
Wednesday Jan 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Saba Qamar hilariously rejects online proposal after Azeem Khan breakup

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

Saba Qamar hilariously rejects online proposal after Azeem Khan breakup
Saba Qamar hilariously rejects online proposal after Azeem Khan breakup

Saba Qamar is reacting to an online proposal with her iconic wit!

The actor was recently hilariously dodged a wedding proposal from a fan wishing to marry her at 50.

"I want to marry Saba Qamar at 50, But no connections in industry. I am serious not joking brother," wrote a fan on influencer Rafay Mahdood's Instagram Stories.

Responding to the fan's confession, Saba took a jibe at her previous online relationship and breakup with Azeem Khan.

"Kya hai na ke yeh word 'Qubool Hai' mujhay suit nahien karta ( Actually the words 'I do' do not suit me)," wrote Saba.

Take a look:


More From Showbiz:

Ahmed Ali Akbar requests for 'Parizaad' naswar after chips hit market

Ahmed Ali Akbar requests for 'Parizaad' naswar after chips hit market
Hiba Bukhari kicks off wedding festivities with glittering Mayun

Hiba Bukhari kicks off wedding festivities with glittering Mayun
Javed Akhtar suffers new setback in defamation case against Kangana Ranaut

Javed Akhtar suffers new setback in defamation case against Kangana Ranaut

Areeba Habib’s serves bridal goals in pastel 'valima' look

Areeba Habib’s serves bridal goals in pastel 'valima' look

Farhan Akhtar to tie the knot with Shibani Dandekar in March 2022?

Farhan Akhtar to tie the knot with Shibani Dandekar in March 2022?
Akshay Kumar’s 'Prithviraj' release postponed due to Omicron outbreak

Akshay Kumar’s 'Prithviraj' release postponed due to Omicron outbreak
Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother suffers stroke, hospitalised

Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother suffers stroke, hospitalised

Hadiqa Kiani’s latest single ‘Humsafar’ from new album ‘Vasl’ is out now!

Hadiqa Kiani’s latest single ‘Humsafar’ from new album ‘Vasl’ is out now!
Arjun Kapoor shares about his bond with Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor shares about his bond with Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor
Rajkummar Rao makes guests groove on ‘Maeri’ at his reception, Patralekhaa cheers

Rajkummar Rao makes guests groove on ‘Maeri’ at his reception, Patralekhaa cheers
Kartik Aaryan reveals having ‘no fears’ of negative publicity anymore

Kartik Aaryan reveals having ‘no fears’ of negative publicity anymore
Katrina Kaif dubbed 'best bhabhi' after she reacts to Sunny Kaushal's photo

Katrina Kaif dubbed 'best bhabhi' after she reacts to Sunny Kaushal's photo

Latest

view all