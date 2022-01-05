 
Showbiz
Wednesday Jan 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif sends love to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

Katrina Kaif sends love to Deepika Padukone on her birthday
Katrina Kaif sends love to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has extended love and sweet birthday wishes to Deepika Padukone, who turned 36 today.

Taking to Instagram, the Sooryavanshi actor shared an adorable photo of Deepika to wish her a very happy birthday.

The newlywed actress wrote, “Happy birthday to u Deepika Padukone” followed by a heart emoji.

She further said, “May this year be full of only health, peace and happiness.”

Katrina shared the post with ‘Happy Birthday” emoji.

Katrina Kaif sends love to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

Meanwhile, Deepika took to Instagram and shared the release date of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan as a birthday gift.

She wrote, “A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with! #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing 11th February!”.


More From Showbiz:

Sara Ali Khan talks about her bond with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday

Sara Ali Khan talks about her bond with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday
Saba Qamar hilariously rejects online proposal after Azeem Khan breakup

Saba Qamar hilariously rejects online proposal after Azeem Khan breakup
Ahmed Ali Akbar requests for 'Parizaad' naswar after chips hit market

Ahmed Ali Akbar requests for 'Parizaad' naswar after chips hit market
Deepika Padukone drops new posters of ‘Gehraiyaan on her birthday: See

Deepika Padukone drops new posters of ‘Gehraiyaan on her birthday: See
Hiba Bukhari kicks off wedding festivities with glittering Mayun

Hiba Bukhari kicks off wedding festivities with glittering Mayun
Javed Akhtar suffers new setback in defamation case against Kangana Ranaut

Javed Akhtar suffers new setback in defamation case against Kangana Ranaut

Areeba Habib’s serves bridal goals in pastel 'valima' look

Areeba Habib’s serves bridal goals in pastel 'valima' look

Farhan Akhtar to tie the knot with Shibani Dandekar in March 2022?

Farhan Akhtar to tie the knot with Shibani Dandekar in March 2022?
Akshay Kumar’s 'Prithviraj' release postponed due to Omicron outbreak

Akshay Kumar’s 'Prithviraj' release postponed due to Omicron outbreak
Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother suffers stroke, hospitalised

Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother suffers stroke, hospitalised

Hadiqa Kiani’s latest single ‘Humsafar’ from new album ‘Vasl’ is out now!

Hadiqa Kiani’s latest single ‘Humsafar’ from new album ‘Vasl’ is out now!
Arjun Kapoor shares about his bond with Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor shares about his bond with Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

Latest

view all