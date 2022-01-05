 
Wednesday Jan 05 2022
Peter Dinklage found ‘Game of Thrones’ the ‘hardest thing to walk away from’

Peter Dinklage recently wore his heart on his sleeve and explained how Game of Thrones was one of the “hardest things to walk away from.”

Dinklage weighed in on his ‘relief’ during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

There he started off by saying, "Yeah, I mean, it's time to move on, as hard as it is."

Especially the revelation that "you don't see each other again. I lived in Ireland, so for me, it wasn't just the show. It was a life, which was the hardest thing to walk away from."

During the course of his interview, Dinklage also revealed some of the writers’ earlier intentions towards wanting to make his character “one of those fighting guys” but they ended up dropping the entire idea after the first battle scene.

Especially since it involved "So the one man I did kill, early on in the show, was about a 70-year-old amputee, so that's not very heroic.”

This revelation comes shortly after Dinklage sat down with The New York Times and recalled the push-back he received from fans amid criticisms of the endings and admitted, "They wanted the pretty white people to ride off into the sunset together. By the way, it's fiction. There's dragons in it. Move on."

