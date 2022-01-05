 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Mi-soo, Disney+ Snowdrop actress, dies at 29

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

Kim Mi-soo, Disney+ Snowdrop actress, dies at 29

Actress Kim Mi-soo, who appeared in the Disney+ series Snowdrop, has passed away at the age of 29, her agent revealed on Wednesday.

The young Korean star also played roles in two 2019 movies - Memories and Kyungmi’s World.

Kim Mi-soo's agency Lanscape confirmed the death in a statement - and said that her family is "very heartbroken" by her sudden passing.

Her agent also explained that her family have requested for a funeral to be held "quietly in private".

The statement read: “Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5. The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness.

It added: "We sincerely ask you to refrain from making up rumors or speculative reports so that the bereaved family, who are in shock and grief-stricken, can reverently commemorate the deceased."

"Please wish for Kim Mi Soo to rest in peace, and once again, we offer our deepest condolences to the deceased."

At this time, the cause of death is not know. While, Kim Mi-soo's agent requested people to refrain from making rumours or speculations.

More From Entertainment:

Leonardo DiCaprio turns up the heat in shirtless photos

Leonardo DiCaprio turns up the heat in shirtless photos
Prince Andrew's assault case: Judge rips apart Duke's lawyers

Prince Andrew's assault case: Judge rips apart Duke's lawyers
Cardi B posts a glimpse of her morning with kids

Cardi B posts a glimpse of her morning with kids
Willow Smith felt ‘brainwashed’ by insiders after sling shooting to fame

Willow Smith felt ‘brainwashed’ by insiders after sling shooting to fame
Sarah Ferguson 'love' for Prince Andrew is forever: 'I stand by him 100%'

Sarah Ferguson 'love' for Prince Andrew is forever: 'I stand by him 100%'
Sara Bareilles spills candid update about mental health concerns

Sara Bareilles spills candid update about mental health concerns
Meghan Markle will only get £1 from outlet publishing letter to dad

Meghan Markle will only get £1 from outlet publishing letter to dad
Kanye West takes Julia Fox to Broadway as Kim Kardashian jets off to Bahamas

Kanye West takes Julia Fox to Broadway as Kim Kardashian jets off to Bahamas
Lupita Nyong'o skips promoting new film as she tests positive for COVID-19

Lupita Nyong'o skips promoting new film as she tests positive for COVID-19
Kim Kardashian unfollows Miley Cyrus after she flirts with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian unfollows Miley Cyrus after she flirts with Pete Davidson
Jason Derulo punches man who calls him Usher in ugly brawl: Watch

Jason Derulo punches man who calls him Usher in ugly brawl: Watch

Latest

view all