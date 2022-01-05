Kim Mi-soo, Disney+ Snowdrop actress, dies at 29

Actress Kim Mi-soo, who appeared in the Disney+ series Snowdrop, has passed away at the age of 29, her agent revealed on Wednesday.



The young Korean star also played roles in two 2019 movies - Memories and Kyungmi’s World.



Kim Mi-soo's agency Lanscape confirmed the death in a statement - and said that her family is "very heartbroken" by her sudden passing.



Her agent also explained that her family have requested for a funeral to be held "quietly in private".

The statement read: “Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5. The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness.

It added: "We sincerely ask you to refrain from making up rumors or speculative reports so that the bereaved family, who are in shock and grief-stricken, can reverently commemorate the deceased."

"Please wish for Kim Mi Soo to rest in peace, and once again, we offer our deepest condolences to the deceased."



At this time, the cause of death is not know. While, Kim Mi-soo's agent requested people to refrain from making rumours or speculations.