 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Tristan Thompson sent love note to Khloe Kardashian hours before cheating

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

Tristan Thompson sent love note to Khloe Kardashian hours before cheating
Tristan Thompson sent love note to Khloe Kardashian hours before cheating

Tristan Thompson went on to meet Maralee Nichols moments after declaring his love for Khloe Kardashian.

The NBA player, who apologised to Kardashian for cheating on her and fathering Maralee's child, penned a love note for his 'KoKo' on his 30th birthday. 

It was on March 13 when Khloe heaped praises on Tristan and his role as a father in bringing up daughter True. 

"The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before. Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I'm thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything," wrote Khloe.

Tristan Thompson sent love note to Khloe Kardashian hours before cheating

Adding: 'I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many. I can't wait for all the memories. This is when life just starts getting good.'

At that time, Tristan was quick to comment, "I love you soo much KoKo. Let's keep building amazing memories!"

Tristan Thompson sent love note to Khloe Kardashian hours before cheating

Soon as he wrote the comment, he went on to meet Maralee with whom he later conceived child, a baby boy.

More From Entertainment:

Emma Watson says Emma Roberts is more 'cute' after Harry Potter mix-up

Emma Watson says Emma Roberts is more 'cute' after Harry Potter mix-up
Gal Gadot promises 'sexy' yet 'strategic' Cleopatra performance

Gal Gadot promises 'sexy' yet 'strategic' Cleopatra performance
Chris Noth edited out of ‘And Just Like That’ finale post sexual abuse allegations

Chris Noth edited out of ‘And Just Like That’ finale post sexual abuse allegations

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance is 'serious' post Bahamas trip

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance is 'serious' post Bahamas trip
Britney Spears reveals drinking wine first time in 13 years: 'long enough'

Britney Spears reveals drinking wine first time in 13 years: 'long enough'
BTS’ V makes solo appearance on Billboard charts with song ‘Christmas Tree’

BTS’ V makes solo appearance on Billboard charts with song ‘Christmas Tree’

Singer John Mayer tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of music festival

Singer John Mayer tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of music festival
'Meghan Markle came to UK 'to be a star', forgot there's already a Queen'

'Meghan Markle came to UK 'to be a star', forgot there's already a Queen'
Gordon Ramsay has no plans to retire for the next 30 years

Gordon Ramsay has no plans to retire for the next 30 years
Kate Middleton plans to move 'lonely' Queen next to her London home: report

Kate Middleton plans to move 'lonely' Queen next to her London home: report
Khloe Kardashian’s partner Tristan Thompson to pay $34K per month in child support

Khloe Kardashian’s partner Tristan Thompson to pay $34K per month in child support
‘Squid Game’ star Hoyeon Jung says overnight success left her unable to eat

‘Squid Game’ star Hoyeon Jung says overnight success left her unable to eat

Latest

view all