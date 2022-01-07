 
Karachi weather update: No more rains expected in city today

Commuters ride on a motorbike along a road during a rainfall in Karachi on January 4, 2022. — AFP/File
  • In next 24 hours, weather to remain clear or partly cloudy.
  • The temperature will drop to as low as 13.3°C in Karachi.
  • The humidity stands at 89%.

There will be no more rains in Karachi today as the westerly weather system that has lashed the city in the past two days has exited, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Friday.

The meteorological department forecast that during the next 24 hours, the weather would remain clear or partly cloudy, with the temperature dropping to as low as 13.3°C.

Meanwhile, the humidity stands at 89%, PMD added.

A day earlier, moderate to light showers continued in different areas of Karachi throughout the day as the city welcomed the second spell of winter rainfall under the influence of a strong weather system that entered Balochistan on Tuesday.

The weather turned chilly and pleasant as different areas of the city, including I.I. Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Nazimabad, North Karachi, Surjani, and other areas received light to moderate rains along with a cold breeze.

Intermittent downpours in the metropolis badly affected the flow of traffic on busy roads.

According to PMD, the temperature may fall in Karachi from January 8.

