 
pakistan
Friday Jan 07 2022
By
Awais Yousafzai

IHC orders demolition of 'illegal' Navy Sailing Club in three weeks

By
Awais Yousafzai

Friday Jan 07, 2022

This file photo shows the Islamabad High Court. — IHC website/File
  • IHC orders criminal proceedings against ex-navy chief.
  • "The sailing club is illegal," IHC CJ Athar Minallah rules.
  • He says CDA did not have authority to issue NOC to Pakistan Navy.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday ordered the demolition of the "illegal" Navy Sailing Club established at the bank of Rawal Lake within three weeks and ordered action against a former naval chief.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the verdict, which was reserved on Thursday.

In a short judgment issued today, the IHC CJ said Pakistan’s military has an important status that is mentioned in the constitution.

The top judge ruled that the navy does not have the authority to undertake a real estate venture and the name of the institution could not be used for such activities.

The IHC said the Capital Development Authority (CDA) was not empowered to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the Pakistan Navy, as the institution had encroached on National Park's land.

"The sailing club is illegal, and therefore, it should be demolished in three weeks," the IHC judge said.

The inauguration of the club by the former naval chief, Admiral (retd) Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was also declared unconstitutional by the court.

The court ordered to initiate “criminal” and “misconduct” proceedings against the former navy chief and others responsible for the construction of the “illegal” sailing club.

