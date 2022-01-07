Hiba Bukhari makes ethereal Nikkah bride in all-white ensemble

Hiba Bukhari is officially married to fiance Arez Ahmed!

The Fitoor actress slipped into an all-white Gharara for her big day and kept her look simple with minimalistic make-up and jewellery. In the photos shared by the star on her Instagram Thursday night, Hiba is seen under a transparent veil waiting for her groom.

"Jab muhabbat raste ki rehnuma hoti hai…… Toh har manzil asaan lagti hai…… (When love guides the way, every destination seems easy)" captioned Hiba on her romantic post.



In another photo, groom Arez is seen peeking through the flower drapes tp see his bride.

"Mein hamesha sochti thi what is the first look.. I saw that today! The look, the laughter and those tears (I always used to think what is the first look..I saw today! The look, the laughter and those tears," captioned alongside the photo.



Hiba announced their engagement only a few months after courtship in 2021.