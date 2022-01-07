 
Showbiz
Friday Jan 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Hiba Bukhari makes ethereal Nikkah bride in all-white ensemble

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 07, 2022

Hiba Bukhari makes ethereal Nikkah bride in all-white ensemble
Hiba Bukhari makes ethereal Nikkah bride in all-white ensemble

Hiba Bukhari is officially married to fiance Arez Ahmed!

The Fitoor actress slipped into an all-white Gharara for her big day and kept her look simple with minimalistic make-up and jewellery. In the photos shared by the star on her Instagram Thursday night, Hiba is seen under a transparent veil waiting for her groom.

"Jab muhabbat raste ki rehnuma hoti hai…… Toh har manzil asaan lagti hai…… (When love guides the way, every destination seems easy)" captioned Hiba on her romantic post.

In another photo, groom Arez is seen peeking through the flower drapes tp see his bride.

"Mein hamesha sochti thi what is the first look.. I saw that today! The look, the laughter and those tears (I always used to think what is the first look..I saw today! The look, the laughter and those tears," captioned alongside the photo.

Hiba announced their engagement only a few months after courtship in 2021.

More From Showbiz:

Irrfan Khan’s birth anniversary: wife Sutapa Sikdar recalls heart-touching moments

Irrfan Khan’s birth anniversary: wife Sutapa Sikdar recalls heart-touching moments
Sunny Leone hilariously admits being only ‘fool’ in film industry: Watch

Sunny Leone hilariously admits being only ‘fool’ in film industry: Watch
Katrina Kaif was challenged to sing romantic song outside Salman Khan's house

Katrina Kaif was challenged to sing romantic song outside Salman Khan's house
Sajal Aly turned down big budget Hollywood movie for its 'bold' scene

Sajal Aly turned down big budget Hollywood movie for its 'bold' scene
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wish Isabelle Kaif on her birthday

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wish Isabelle Kaif on her birthday

Anushka Sharma as dusky cricketer Jhulan Goswami fails to impress netizens

Anushka Sharma as dusky cricketer Jhulan Goswami fails to impress netizens
Inside Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s New Year celebrations with Rahul Dravid

Inside Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s New Year celebrations with Rahul Dravid
Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh get divorced after 9 years of marriage

Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh get divorced after 9 years of marriage
Pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in vintage black T-shirt

Pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in vintage black T-shirt
Anushka Sharma's 'Chakda Xpress' trailer receives thumps up from Ranveer Singh

Anushka Sharma's 'Chakda Xpress' trailer receives thumps up from Ranveer Singh

AR Rahman’s son wishes dad with ‘Avengers Endgame’ reference, ‘I love you 3000’

AR Rahman’s son wishes dad with ‘Avengers Endgame’ reference, ‘I love you 3000’
Kapil Sharma reveals having to pay Rs.9 Lakh post ‘drunk tweet’ to Narendra Modi

Kapil Sharma reveals having to pay Rs.9 Lakh post ‘drunk tweet’ to Narendra Modi

Latest

view all