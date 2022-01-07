Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes spotted on Miami streets after split

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are adamant on co-parenting their dog.

The exes (now 'bestfriends') were spotted strolling the Miami streets on Thursday as they walked their pooch together.

As per TMZ, the trio was seen in a local park. Mendes wore a white T-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers for his day out, while Cabello donned a beige dress with her flowing tresses.

The Señorita pair parted ways in November 2021 after two years of dating.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever,” the statement read.

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”