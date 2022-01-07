‘Squid Game’ actor Jung Ho-yeon makes history with ‘Vogue’ cover

 
South Korean actor, Jung Ho-yeon made history with her recent cover page photo-shoot for Vogue, becoming the first Korean model to appear on the magazine’s front page.

The 27-year-old actor’s fame sky-rocketed after her stunning performance in Netflix’s much-loved series Squid Game.

During her historical cover story interview, the actor reflected on huge popularity the dystopian series brought her.

"The feeling, there's a limit to what words can express,” she told the magazine. "Looking back, if not for those quiet and lonely times, I don't know that I would have ever dreamed of acting," the model-turned actor added.

However, after nailing her character in the mega-hit drama, Ho-yeon is already looking ahead to her upcoming project. 

She shared, “I want to dye my hair like in 'Eternal Sunshine,’ But crazier. Purple? It's my favorite color. You can write that: Please give me a character that dyes her hair purple."

