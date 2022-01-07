 
entertainment
Friday Jan 07 2022
Meghan Markle ‘may find a reason’ not to attend Queen’s Jubilee with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle 'may find a reason' not to attend Queen's Jubilee with Prince Harry

Experts warn there is a chance Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may try to “find a reason” for her not to come to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

This speculation has been issued by royal expert and commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti.

He made all these revelations during his interview with Christina Ross and Christina Garibaldi on the Royally Us podcast.

He started it all off by admitting, “Meghan will probably be in attendance if travelling and everything is okay with the kids and everything like that.”

"So this will be the first time that Meghan and Harry have come back, obviously Harry came back for the statue unveiling but this is the first time that the Queen will hopefully meet her great-granddaughter.”

Mr Sacerdoti also said, "This could be the case. I have heard some rumours that maybe Prince Harry will come back without Meghan.”

"It is notable that she hasn't been back during those visits he's made. She hasn't really been back to the UK as far as I know, since they left and she may sense that she is not the most popular person here with the public.”

"So it might be that they'll find a reason for her not to come, could be the children, it could be that they just don't want to steal the focus away from those celebrations and the Queen.”

"But of course whatever they do, unfortunately for them and for the Royal Family, it will steal some focus because if she doesn't come, everyone will be talking about that. If she does come, everyone will be talking about that.”

“So whatever happens, I think there's going to be plenty of discussion of how their relationship is with the Queen and the wider Royal Family.”

"And that means that this could be an opportunity for them to come back and appear magnanimous, and really just throw themselves into the celebrations and keep a low profile. If they remember how to do that. I'm not sure.”

"Or it could be a moment that they act diplomatically and maybe Harry comes back that Megan doesn't and then the celebrations might go on after a bit of gossip column style coverage of that."

