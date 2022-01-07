 
Showbiz
Friday Jan 07 2022
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt flaunts Ranbir Kapoor’s photography from their New Year getaway

Web Desk

Friday Jan 07, 2022

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share pictures taken by Ranbir Kapoor during their trip to Masai Mara
Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share pictures taken by Ranbir Kapoor during their trip to Masai Mara

Ranbir Kapoor turned doting boyfriend to Alia Bhatt on their New Year’s getaway to Africa, clicking stunning pictures of his girlfriend which she shared online on January 7.

Alia took to Instagram on Friday to share a series of casual photographs of herself taken by Ranbir during their safari trip to Kenya’s Masai Mara over the New Year weekend.

“Casually flexing my boyfriend’s photography skills,” she playfully captioned the photos.


The pictures show Alia looking at the camera and flashing her dimples as she smiles against a gorgeous backdrop of the sky and rolling plains.

Needless to say, the snaps were well received, with Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, and Alia’s mother Soni Razdan also leaving loving emojis in the comments section.

Alia had earlier shared more pictures from the trip, including one of Ranbir looking into the camera alongside those of animals in the wild. “Giving 2022 some Hakuna Matata energy,” she wrote. 

