Gas explosion in Karachi nullah; no casualties reported

People are seen at the site of the blast in Karachi's Shershah area last month. — YouTube screengrab

No casualties have been reported so far.

Last month, a blast took place in the same vicinity.

16 people were killed while more than a dozen people were left injured.

A powerful gas explosion occurred in a nullah near Paracha Chowk in Karachi's Shershah area on Friday, police officials said, adding that no casualties have so far been reported.



Police said encroachments on the nullah were already removed while further investigation regarding the blast is underway.

It is pertinent to mention that last month, a blast near the same location had claimed the lives of at least 16 people, while more than a dozen people were left injured.

PTI MNA Alamgir Khan's father was among those who passed away in the explosion last month.

A spokesperson for the Karachi Police, quoting the bomb disposal unit's report, had said the blast took place in a gas pipeline running through a nullah located in the area, causing immense damage to the building of a private bank that was constructed atop it.

The spokesperson had noted that so far, there was no lead suggesting that the blast might be linked to terrorism.

On the other hand, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), in a statement, had said that its team had confirmed that there was "no SSGC gas pipeline" in the area.

"The gas pipelines installed in the area are safe and they have not incurred any damage."