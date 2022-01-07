 
Sania Mirza-Nadiia Kichenok lose women’s semi-finals at Adelaide International

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. — AFP/File
  • Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok defeated by locals Ashleigh Barty and Storm Sanders 1-6, 6-2, 8-10 at women’s doubles semi-finals at Adelaide International.
  • Duo knocked out of The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tournaments.
  • Indian duo Rohan Bupanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan exceed to semis with straight-set win.

ADELAIDE: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok on Friday faced a defeat in the women’s doubles semi-finals at the Adelaide International, NDTV reported.

The Sania-Nadiia duo was beaten by locals Ashleigh Barty and Storm Sanders 1-6, 6-2, 8-10 in a fiery match that lasted one hour and five minutes.

The Indian-Ukraninan duo was knocked out of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tournaments after failing to bag the win at the Adelaide International 1 WTA event.

Meanwhile, the Indian duo Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan exceeded the semis with a straight-set win and will be playing against Tomislav Brkić and Santiago Gonzalez to reach the finals.

