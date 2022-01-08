 
Bella Hadid mocks Keanu Reeves's Matrix films?

Bella Hadid mocks Keanu Reevess Matrix films?

Sci-fi franchise The Matrix returned for a fourth film with Keanu Reeves reprising his role as kung fu-kicking, shades-wearing hero Neo.

Lana Wachowski returned to write, direct and produce the latest installment of the hugely popular series about humans trapped in a virtual reality by machines, which has netted more than $1.6 billion worldwide.

The dark fantasy featured a mix of pseudo-eastern philosophy and Western mythology, spectacular fight scenes and lavish special effects.

Days after "Matrix Resurrection" premiered, supermodel Bella Hadid shared behind-the-scene photos from the shoot of "Matrix trilogy.

The photo show Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss filming in front of a green screen for the film.

Bella shared the photos without explaining whether the scenes without special effects surprised her or she was mocking the movie.

