Prince Andrew faces new groundbreaking claims from former Jeffrey Epstein sex slave

Virginia Roberts' friend claims that Roberts informed her of sleeping with Prince Andrew in 2001

Britain’s Prince Andrew’s legal battle with Virginia Roberts took a new hit on Friday after Roberts’ friend and fellow Jeffrey Epstein ‘sex slave’ Carolyn Andriano claimed that her friend had informed her of sleeping with the prince in 2001.

In an exclusive chat with Daily Mail, Andriano revealed that Roberts had texted her from London in March 2001 to tell her that she was having dinner with Prince Andrew, Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell.

According to Andriano, now 35, Roberts also showed her the now-infamous picture of her posing with the Duke of York, before telling her, “I got to sleep with him.”

The mother-of -five’s claims is the first independent account that is concurrent with Roberts’ claims of meeting Prince Andrew and comes just days after his lawyers attempted to get Roberts’ rape lawsuit against him thrown out.