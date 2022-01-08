 
Showbiz
Saturday Jan 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra reacts to brother Siddharth Chopra’s picture with girlfriend Neelam

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 08, 2022

Priyanka Chopra reacts to brother Siddharth Chopra’s picture with girlfriend Neelam
Priyanka Chopra reacts to brother Siddharth Chopra’s picture with girlfriend Neelam

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is reacting to her brother Siddharth Chopra’s picture with his rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyay.

Recently, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra took to her Instagram to share throwback pictures of her vacationing with her son Siddharth and his girlfriend Neelam in Maharashtra.

“Taking a trip down the memory lane of #Sawantwadi where every sunset & sunrise has a story to tell,” Madhu captioned the post.

Meanwhile, The Matrix Resurrections actor also commented on the post, “I wanna goooo,” with a heart-eyes emoji.

In one of the pictures, Madhu can be seen posing with Siddharth and Neelam with their backs to the hills and greenery of the area.

For unversed, Priyanka Chopra’s younger brother Siddharth has been linked to actor Neelam over the past few months, but none of them have confirmed the speculations.

More From Showbiz:

Saboor Aly drops PDA-filled photos from Nikkah: 'Saboor Ali for life'

Saboor Aly drops PDA-filled photos from Nikkah: 'Saboor Ali for life'
Ranveer Singh, Kajol and Karan Johar recreate 'K3G' scenes: watch

Ranveer Singh, Kajol and Karan Johar recreate 'K3G' scenes: watch
Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal receive coveted Golden Visa from the UAE

Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal receive coveted Golden Visa from the UAE
Kapil Sharma’s ‘Comedy Circus’ co-star attempts suicide due to financial problems

Kapil Sharma’s ‘Comedy Circus’ co-star attempts suicide due to financial problems
Sana Khan tears up after performing Umrah: 'We are very ungrateful'

Sana Khan tears up after performing Umrah: 'We are very ungrateful'
Swara Bhaskar asked to 'die' after she tests positive for COVID-19

Swara Bhaskar asked to 'die' after she tests positive for COVID-19
Ahad Raza Mir ditches Saboor Aly's Nikkah to attend a Dubai wedding

Ahad Raza Mir ditches Saboor Aly's Nikkah to attend a Dubai wedding
Arez Ahmed dances for Hiba Bukhari during Nikkah ceremony: Watch Video

Arez Ahmed dances for Hiba Bukhari during Nikkah ceremony: Watch Video
Deepika Padukone reveals being ‘unrecognisable’ amid Covid-19 battle

Deepika Padukone reveals being ‘unrecognisable’ amid Covid-19 battle
Vicky Kaushal shows off his muscles in new post-workout pic: See

Vicky Kaushal shows off his muscles in new post-workout pic: See
Saboor Aly walks down the aisle for Ali Ansari: See Heartfelt Photos

Saboor Aly walks down the aisle for Ali Ansari: See Heartfelt Photos
Dia Mirza’s offers first glimpse at her son in latest post

Dia Mirza’s offers first glimpse at her son in latest post

Latest

view all