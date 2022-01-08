Priyanka Chopra reacts to brother Siddharth Chopra’s picture with girlfriend Neelam

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is reacting to her brother Siddharth Chopra’s picture with his rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyay.

Recently, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra took to her Instagram to share throwback pictures of her vacationing with her son Siddharth and his girlfriend Neelam in Maharashtra.

“Taking a trip down the memory lane of #Sawantwadi where every sunset & sunrise has a story to tell,” Madhu captioned the post.



Meanwhile, The Matrix Resurrections actor also commented on the post, “I wanna goooo,” with a heart-eyes emoji.

In one of the pictures, Madhu can be seen posing with Siddharth and Neelam with their backs to the hills and greenery of the area.

For unversed, Priyanka Chopra’s younger brother Siddharth has been linked to actor Neelam over the past few months, but none of them have confirmed the speculations.