Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal receive coveted Golden Visa from the UAE

Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal are the latest Pakistani celebs to receive the coveted Golden Visa from UAE

After Humayun Saeed, celeb couple Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal are the latest Pakistani celebs to receive the coveted Golden Visa from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sana took to Instagram on Friday to share the news with a snippet from a Khaleej Times article announcing the same. “Thank you, UAE!” she captioned the post.

Talking to City Times, the Khaani star shared her excitement about being honoured by UAE, saying, “We are very thrilled and honoured to get this Golden Visa. We are very grateful to the UAE.”

Her husband, singer-songwriter Umair, also described the honour as “an amazing feeling.”

“UAE has always been a second home to us, and we meet so many of our loved ones here, so being honoured with this visa is absolutely fantastic,” he said.

With a golden visa, foreigners can live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 per cent ownership of their business on the UAE’s mainland.

Other stars who have received the prestigious golden visa include Cristiano Ronaldo, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty etc.