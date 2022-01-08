Ranveer Singh, Kajol and Karan Johar recreate K3G scenes: watch

Karan Johar and Kajol recalled old days with their recreated scenes of mega-hit Bollywood film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on Ranveer Singh’s quiz show, The Big Picture.

The film director along with the My Name Is Khan actor graced the show for its upcoming grand finale.

In the teaser of the episode, the stars performed some of the iconic lines from the movie.

The Dilwale actor, dressed up in a red gown, also danced on movie’s hit song Bole Chudiyaan with the Padmaavat actor.

Meanwhile, the trio also recreated scenes from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

KJo recently give fans an insight into behind the scenes of the show on his Instagram account.

He captioned the video, “Keeping up with the K’s here – me & the lovely @kajol, who had an absolute blast with @ranveersingh at #TheBigPicture.”

“Definitely a lot of nostalgia coming your way, watch out for the episode!” he added.



