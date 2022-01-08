Queen favourite Andrew 'No.1' priority amid 'ghastly' sex scandal: Report

 
Queen Elizabeth II is staying by son Prince Andrew's side, even if it upsets other children.

The 95-year-old monarch is always available to listen to her favourite son whenever he calls her in Windsor Castle, says senior royal insider as per The Sun.

“And now, when Andrew desperately needs the approbation and support of his mother, she is not afraid to show it, not least by making herself available to listen to him whenever he calls or visits her at Windsor Castle," says insider.

The source adds: “This ghastly nightmare - and that’s the phrase she has used - occupies her thoughts constantly and Andrew is, once again, her number one priority, never mind if it puts the noses of her other children out of joint.”

Despite the Queen's utmost support, brothers Princes Charles and Edward, and sister Princess Anne are all keeping mum on The Duke of York's ongoing sex scandal.

