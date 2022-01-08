‘Sidney Poitier lit up our lives with infinite love’: says actor’s family

Sidney Poitier’s family is in the 'deep sense of loss' as it extended a heart-touching statement to mourn the star's death.



The bereaved family members expressed, “There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now. We are so grateful he was able to spend his last day surrounded by his family and friends," quoted PEOPLE.

"To us Sidney Poitier was not only a brilliant actor, activist, and a man of incredible grace and moral fortitude, he was also a devoted and loving husband, a supportive and adoring father, and a man who always put family first," the statement reads.

"He is our guiding light who lit up our lives with infinite love and wonder. His smile was healing, his hugs the warmest refuge, and his laughter was infectious."

"We could always turn to him for wisdom and solace and his absence feels like a giant hole in our family and our hearts,” they added.

The actor and activist, died on Thursday at age of 94, was the first Black man to ever receive an Oscar award for his 19636 film Lilies of the Field.