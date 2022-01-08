Pak Army evacuating stranded Murree tourists, providing food and shelter: ISPR

 
  • ISPR assures nation that relief measures are being taken by army in Murree.
  • "All stranded people will be shifted to five army relief camps established at Murree," statement says.
  • Rescue and relief operations by PAF, too, are underway at Murree and Galiyat.

As queues of cars continue to dot Murree's roads and citizens remain stranded in the bitter cold, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has issued a statement to assure the nation that relief measures are being taken.

“All stranded people will be shifted to five army relief camps established at Murree where they will be provided with food and shelter," the military's media wing said.

"Army relief centres have been established at Army School of Technicians Barian, Military College Murree, Jhika Gali, APS Kuldana, and Station Supply Depot Sunny Bank," according to the statement.

The statement further said that Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) bulldozers and army engineers are "busy in keeping the roads open without any pause to assist people".

The ISPR said that the Murree Expressway has been opened and cleared by the National Highway Authority (NHA), FWO and army engineers for any fresh snow.

"All resources at the disposal of the Murree division in terms of engineers and machinery [have been] mobilised and will remain in the field till all people are evacuated," said the statement.

— ISPR
The ISPR further said: "Special arrangements are made to evacuate people on military transport and a Central Control Division has been established at Murree Division."

Rescue centres have been formed at APS and Army School of Logistics Kuldana, said the statement.

The statement also said that all relief camps have been provided with heating arrangements and the troops are being moved where machinery cannot, to clear the traffic.

PAF rescue operations

On the other hand, rescue and relief operations by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) are underway at Murree and Galyat.

On the special instructions of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, PAF, PAF Bases Kalabagh and Lower Topa are actively participating in relief operations in the affected areas, according to a statement by PAF.

Crisis management cells have also been established at both bases to facilitate the stranded personnel and families.

Rescue and relief operations being carried out by PAF personnel in Murree and Galyat on January 8, 2022. — PAF
People can seek round-the-clock assistance from crisis management cells by contacting 03239418252/03218838444 for PAF Base, Kalabagh. 

Meanwhile, they can contact 03239417015/051 9545555 for PAF Base, Lower Topa.

The PAF personnel have already rescued a number of families and shifted them to safe places.

Following the improvement in weather conditions, helicopter operations will also be started for evacuation of the stranded tourists, the PAF said. 

— Thumbnail image: Reuters

