Jemima Goldsmith shares her love for Pakistani truck art

Jemima Goldsmith poses on arrival for the premiere of Florence Foster Jenkins in London on April 12, 2016. — AFP/File

British journalist and former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Jemima Goldsmith, on Saturday shared her love for Pakistani truck art.

In a post on Twitter, Jemima shared pictures of truck art and Pakistan’s well known truck artist Haider Ali’s recent work in which he used his truck art skills on sneakers.

She expressed her wish to get a pair of shoes as a “memento”, saying she is “obsessed” by Pakistani truck art.

The screenwriter wrote: “When I first visited Pakistan 27 years ago I thought there must be a carnival happening — every truck, bus, rickshaw and motorbike uniquely and lovingly decorated. I need these trainers as a memento.”

Haider Ali's recent work has attracted enormous praise on social media.



The 41-year-old Karachi-based artist told Geo News that while truck art is a unique style that his admirers respect, he is continually attempting to innovate his work.

"I have tried my hands on practically every element, from painting roundabouts, canvas, walls, to shrines and temples," said Ali, while talking about his extensive work.

Ali explained that while he works for a living, painting is also his passion, and he puts his heart and soul into every piece he creates.