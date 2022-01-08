 
pakistan
Saturday Jan 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Army personnel rescue more than 300 snow affected people from Murree

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 08, 2022

Soldiers clear snow from a road after a heavy snowfall in Murree, Pakistan January 8, 2022. — Reuters
  • According to ISPR, cooked meals were served to more than 1,000 stranded people.
  • Stranded people have been accommodated at Military College Murree, Supply Depot, APS and Army Logistics School Kuldana.
  • Roads have also been cleared in Balochistan after dewatering operations.

Following the federal government's decision to deploy personnel of the Pakistan Army and other civil-armed forces for rescue operations as more than 20 tourists lost their lives in snow-hit Murree, the army rescued more than 300 people, including children, the Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) said.

The rescued people were provided medical care by a team of army doctors and paramedics, the military's media wing said.

According to the statement, cooked meals was served to more than 1,000 stranded people in Jhika Gali, Kashmiri Bazar, Lower Topa and Kuldana.

ISPR said that the stranded people have been accommodated and provided shelter with meals and tea at Military College Murree, Supply Depot, APS and Army Logistics School Kuldana.

Meanwhile, after the rescue operation, traffic is moving from Jhika Gali to the Expressway.

The road from Jhika Gali to Kuldana has also been cleared; however, no traffic is plying there due to the slippery condition of the track, said the statement.

The ISPR further said that the track from Gharial to Bhurban is now open and flow of traffic has resumed there.

Meanwhile, on the Kuldana to Barian track, army engineers are "working continuously" with heavy machinery to clear the road.

Rescue operations in Balochistan

In Balochistan, after heavy rains and snowfall lashed several parts, a rescue operation was carried out by the Levies forces and Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Snow has been removed from Ziarat cross to Khanozai section, the ISPR said.

According to the latest update, roads have been open for both heavy and light traffic.

The military's media wing said that in Gwadar due to dewatering efforts, most of the areas are cleared, while army medical camps have been established where more than 650 patients have been treated so far.

The ISPR further said that after dewatering, most areas in the Kech district have also been cleared.

Furthermore, in Quetta, heavy machinery has been employed to clear snow from Mehterzai and Khojak top.

