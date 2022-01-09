Karachi braves coldest night of the year again

Mercury drops to single digit in Karachi.

North eastern winds blows at speed of 7 kilometres per hour in Karachi.



Met department forecasts cold and dry weather in city over next 24 hours, with temperature as low as 9-11 degrees Celsius.

KARACHI: As the weather grew intense in the after effects of the recent winter rains, the mega city of Karachi saw the coldest night of the year Saturday night when the mercury dipped to a single digit.



The lowest temperature was recorded at 9.7 degrees Celsius, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The PMD said it is a rare occurrence in Karachi.

Meanwhile, the city is currently under the influence of north eastern winds blowing at a speed of seven kilometres per hour and the humidity level in the atmosphere is 87%.



The Met department issued a weather update, forecasting cold and dry weather in the city over the next 24 hours. The temperature may drop as low as 9-11 degrees Celsius in this duration.