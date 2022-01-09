Hiba Bukhari stuns in bright red for Rukhsati: See Photos

 
Hiba Bukhari slips into bright red lehenga for Rukhsati: See Photos
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed were joined by family and celebrity friends for their wedding celebrations.

Saturday marked the Fitoor star's Rukhsati where the diva slipped into a bright red Lehenga paired with heavy gold jewelry. Groom Arez kept his look dapper in a black Sherwani and matching Turban.

The lovebirds, who said their vows earlier this week, were spotted smiling ear-to-ear in viral photos on the internet. Earlier Hiba took to her Instagram Stories to share her pre-makeup look from the day.

The event, that was held in Karachi, was attended by various media personalities including Rabia Mughni.

Take a look:


