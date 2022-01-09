Olivia Rodrigo celebrates first anniversary of ‘Drivers License’ with throwback video

Music sensation Olivia Rodrigo is celebrating the first anniversary of her breakout single, Drivers License on Saturday.

The emerging, talented singer, who recently celebrated her first tour selling out, turned to her Instagram handle on Jan. 8 and shared a monochrome, throwback video of herself.

Sharing the video, the Good 4 U singer penned down a note that reads, “happy first birthday to the little song that changed my whole life.”





“I made this video a day or two after I wrote drivers license in my living room (with a very squeaky sustain pedal lol). crazy to think how quickly life changes,” she added.

“thank u to everyone who has supported me so tenderly. music is the most magical thing in the world,” the singer concluded.

Drivers License was released on Jan. 8, 2021, debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 — and it held that spot for eight weeks at the beginning of the year. The song also went viral on TikTok.

Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour, topped the Billboard 200 for five weeks and was also the Billboard staff’s pick for best album of 2021.