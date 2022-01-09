Murree tragedy: Buzdar vows 'impartial action' against those found negligent in duties

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar. — APP/File

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has vowed "impartial action" against all those found negligent in their duties, a day after the country saw the deaths of more than 20 people stranded in their vehicles in snow-hit Murree.

Buzdar issued a statement on Twitter to announce a series of measures being taken by the Punjab government to institute permanent solutions to longstanding issues in the tourist destination.

He said that the government's foremost priority had first been to complete rescue operations.



Thereafter, a "long consultative session" was held in Murree accompanied by a "detailed briefing".

"Some important decisions have been taken so that with short term and long term solutions, a permanent solution to longstanding issues can be arrived at," the chief minister said.



Buzdar said that in seven days, a probe committee supervised by the additional chief secretary for the Punjab home department, will submit a report and "impartial action" will be taken against those found negligent in their duties.



The chief minister said that a decision "in principle" has been taken to give Murree the status of a district.

"We will immediately appoint officers of the ranks of superintendent of police and additional deputy commissioner in Murree," he added.

Buzdar said that two new police stations will be established in the city.

In addition, two new parking plazas will be constructed in Sunny Bank and Jhika Gali and a shuttle service will be run between these points.

In a statement yesterday, Buzdar said that there were a total of 33,745 vehicles in Murree till last night, much higher than what the hill station can accommodate.

The chief minister in his statement today said that Rescue 1122 staff will be provided trail bikes and wireless communication systems.

Furthermore, under a new traffic management system, new connecting roads to Murree will be built.















