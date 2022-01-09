 
Sunday Jan 09 2022
Chrissy Teigen steps out for weekend get-away with future veteran Luna

Sunday Jan 09, 2022

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have decided to split up, with a kid each, in a weekend getaway.

The young mom decided to head off to a zoo with her daughter Luna who “dreams of being a vet and speaking to zookeepers one day.”

While her son Miles spent his free time with dad John Legend at a restaurant and game.

“took toons away for the weekend while dad’s having his own time with miles! she dreams of being a vet and speaking to zookeepers one day. she really is the easiest little thing to go away with. and we miss you little bear!! coming home with lots of dinosaurs for you!”

Check it out below:



