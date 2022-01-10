 
Monday Jan 10 2022
Karachi temperature to drop to single digit during next two days

Monday Jan 10, 2022

Citizens warm their hands around a makeshift fire in Karachi. — APP
The temperature in Karachi is expected to drop to a single digit, between 8 to 10 degrees Celsius, in the next two days, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Sunday.

According to PMD, the highest temperature was recorded at 21.5 degrees Celsius in Karachi today (Sunday).

The skies will remain clear during the next two days, while fog has been forecast in the morning.

During the next two days, the temperature would remain cold at night with winds expected to blow from the north and northeast, PMD said.

It is pertinent to mention here that last night (Saturday), the lowest temperature of the current calendar year was recorded in Karachi as it dropped to 9.7 degrees Celsius. The PMD said it is a rare occurrence in Karachi.

