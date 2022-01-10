 
pakistan
Monday Jan 10 2022
By
Zia Ur Rehman

JI refuses to end sit-in after talks with Sindh govt over disputed LG bill

By
Zia Ur Rehman

Monday Jan 10, 2022

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah (from left), JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, and JI Karachi leader Usama Raza during a media talk in Karachi, on January 9, 2021. Photo: Facebook
Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah (from left), JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, and JI Karachi leader Usama Raza during a media talk in Karachi, on January 9, 2021. Photo: Facebook

  • JI, Sindh agree to form committee to discuss LG bill daily.
  • Sindh urges JI to postpone sit-in, party refuses to do so.
  • Nasir Shah says delay in arrival caused by "busy schedule".

KARACHI: The PPP-led Sindh government’s team and the Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi leadership failed to make any progress in the first round of talks on Sunday night, held to resolve the JI's sit-in, that lasted more than 10 days, outside the Sindh Assembly, The News reported.

Senior leaders, including Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab and PPP Provincial Secretary General Waqar Mehdi were sent by the party's central leadership late Sunday night to negotiate with the JI over their sit-in moved by the controversial local government bill passed by the Sindh Assembly.

JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, accompanied by JI Karachi leader Usama Raza and MPA Abdul Rasheed accompanied, welcomed the PPP delegation at the sit-in camp. However, the disgruntled party didn't agree to end the sit-in. Though a committee comprising leaders from both sides was formed for further consultation on the matter, which will meet on a daily basis to discuss the controversial local government bill.

Provincial Ministers Nasir Hussain Shah and Saeed Ghani, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab and Senator Taj Haider will represent the Sindh government, while JI Karachi Deputy Chief Muslim Pervez, MPA Rasheed and Saifuddin Advocate will represent the JI in the talks, said JI.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Sindh Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said both sides have agreed to continue negotiations on the local government bill.

Related items

“We have formed a committee that will meet on a daily basis to discuss the points of the bill,” he said. Nasir Hussain Shah also requested the JI leaders to postpone the sit-in for a few days.

“Because of some busy schedule, we could not arrive at the sit-in camp on time,” Nasir Shah said. However, he said that the Sindh government’s delegation had visited Idara Noor-e-Haq (JI Karachi headquarters) to discuss the local government bill. He said that the PPP leadership also believed in empowered provinces and cities

“We will definitely include the JI’s recommendation in consultation and are ready to make further amendments in the law,” he said. JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, while talking to the media, said the religious party will continue its sit-in outside the provincial assembly building. “As long as there is no practical step, our sit-in will continue,” he clarified.

However, he appreciated the Sindh government’s positive thinking for initiating negotiations on the disputed local government bill. “The Sindh government’s delegation has assured us of some amendments in the local government legislation,” he said, adding the JI wants direct election of the mayor and a uniform system in the entire province.

The JI leader said powers of the mayor and local government have been snatched and handed over to the Sindh government, adding Karachi is a mini-Pakistan where people from all ethnicities and provinces lives.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan logs over 1,000 COVID-19 cases for fifth straight day

Pakistan logs over 1,000 COVID-19 cases for fifth straight day
Karachi temperature to drop to single digit during next two days

Karachi temperature to drop to single digit during next two days
Karachi's COVID-19 positivity ratio crosses 15% amid surge in Omicron cases

Karachi's COVID-19 positivity ratio crosses 15% amid surge in Omicron cases
PM Imran Khan honoured with international sports award

PM Imran Khan honoured with international sports award
Elderly woman in Sialkot publically tortured over 'land dispute'

Elderly woman in Sialkot publically tortured over 'land dispute'
Imran Khan has no political standing and his govt is faltering: PML-N leader Khawaja Asif

Imran Khan has no political standing and his govt is faltering: PML-N leader Khawaja Asif

'Political tactic': Ahsan Iqbal slams govt for talking about army chief's extension before time

'Political tactic': Ahsan Iqbal slams govt for talking about army chief's extension before time
Murree tragedy proves incompetency, cruelty, and oppression prevalent in country: Shahbaz

Murree tragedy proves incompetency, cruelty, and oppression prevalent in country: Shahbaz
Murree tragedy: Probe committee TORs finalised, Buzdar vows 'indiscriminate action'

Murree tragedy: Probe committee TORs finalised, Buzdar vows 'indiscriminate action'
Blast in Karachi's Sher Shah area

Blast in Karachi's Sher Shah area

PTA announces free on-net calls for all those stranded in Murree

PTA announces free on-net calls for all those stranded in Murree
Tiger, leopard cubs stolen from private zoo in Karachi

Tiger, leopard cubs stolen from private zoo in Karachi

Latest

view all