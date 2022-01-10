 
pakistan
Monday Jan 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Karachi, get ready for another chilly week

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 10, 2022

  • PMD issues weather forecast for Karachi.
  • City can expect another chilly week.
  • Weather in Karachi likely to remain clear and dry with colder nights and partially foggy mornings during the next 24 hours, says Met dept.

KARACHI: A cold wave continues to grip Karachi, with the mercury dipping as low as 9 degrees Celsius - in the single digits again - Sunday night.

According to the latest weather update issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the temperature in Karachi is expected to drop further and the lowest temperature may be recorded at 8-10°C over the next two days.

The Met department forecast clear and dry weather, with colder nights and partially foggy mornings during the next 24 hours.

On Monday morning, the visibility near Karachi airport was reduced to around 2.5 kilometres due to fog.

Currently, the city is affected by north western winds blowing at a speed of 5 kilometres per hour, while the humidity level in the atmosphere stands at 90% 

