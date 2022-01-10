Pakistan's foreign policy not free from US influence: NSA Moeed Yusuf

National Security Policy (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf speaks during an interview on Geo News programme Jirga on January 10, 2021. — Geo News

Pakistan does not have financial independence, NSA Moeed Yusuf says.

Not having economic sovereignty affects foreign policy, he says.

NSA says Islamabad wants to improve ties with New Delhi.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's foreign policy is still not free from the influence of the United States, says National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf.

"It is still not [free from US influence] and I doubt that there is any country which is free from it," the national security adviser said during an interview on Geo News programme Jirga.

Yusuf said Pakistan does not have financial and economic independence, as he noted that the country does not have enough capital to meet the requirements of the population — which are increasing.

"When we cannot [fulfill] the demands, we seek foreign loans. When you procure loans, your economic sovereignty is compromised," the national security adviser said.

Economic sovereignty affects financial independence

NSA Yusuf said a country's economic sovereignty is comprised whenever it seeks loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) or any other institution.

"Now because of this, it affects a country's foreign policy, and when foreign policy is affected, you cannot run the affairs, as they would be in an ideal situation," he said when asked about Pakistan's plans on Afghanistan.

Yusuf noted that when a country is dependent on international money lenders, it cannot allocate resources for human welfare or traditional security — armed forces and internal security.

"A country cannot have financial independence till it fulfills all local demands through its own resources," the national security adviser said.

On Pakistan's first National Security Policy

Meanwhile, he also said implementation of the country's first-ever National Security Policy (NSP) would be ensured through a clearly devised framework for state institutions.

The NSA said there was a comprehensive implementation framework for state institutions in the document of the policy. Yusuf said economic and human security are at the NSP's core.

On Indo-Pak relations

Responding to a query about Pakistan-India relations, he said Islamabad wants to improve ties with New Delhi, as higher connectivity will boost the economy and alleviate poverty in the region.

However, the adviser said Pakistan had to halt backdoor diplomatic contacts with India due to New Delhi's non-seriousness and extremist mindset.

He said Pakistan's principal stance is that India should care for Kashmiris on humanitarian grounds and revoke its August 5, 2019, measures to resume bilateral talks.