Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn shares romantic birthday note for fiancée Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn Beckham penned down a romantic birthday note for fiancée Nicola Peltz, who turns 27 on Sunday, saying “I fall more in love with you every single day.”



Taking to Instagram, Brooklyn shared sweet PDA-filled photos with the fiancée to wish her a very happy birthday.

He wrote, “Happy birthday to the most gorgeous woman in the world x I am the luckiest person in the world to be able to call you mine. I fall more in love with you every single day and I can not wait to grow old with you.”

Victoria’s son further said, “I hope you have the BEST birthday. I love you with all my heart.”

Commenting on the post, Nicola also dropped a romantic comment, “I love you SO MUCH. you’re my world.”